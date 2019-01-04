ValuEngine Upgrades Veritiv (VRTV) to Sell

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Veritiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mary A. Laschinger bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $99,796.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Veritiv by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.