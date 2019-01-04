Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,641,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Huntsman worth $643,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,593,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,410 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,032.6% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,685,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,240 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,162,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 965,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,151,000 after purchasing an additional 848,431 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas bought 7,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 25,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $497,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,956,349 shares in the company, valued at $98,631,345.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,282 shares of company stock worth $1,004,692. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Huntsman Co. (HUN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/vanguard-group-inc-increases-position-in-huntsman-co-hun.html.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.