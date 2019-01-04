Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,496,976 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,776,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of US Foods worth $609,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $123,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $218,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $100,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $100,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE USFD opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on US Foods from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

