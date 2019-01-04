Vanguard Group Inc Raises Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,560,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.08% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $282,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,560,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 198,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,148,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,247,000 after purchasing an additional 702,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 35.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,319,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 602,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 320.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 627,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.51. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

