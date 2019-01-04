Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,319,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,209,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,432 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 534,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,766,000 after acquiring an additional 524,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 444,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 444,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $224.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $270.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

