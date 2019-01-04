Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Trims Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 159.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 544.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 135.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $310.90 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $394.28. The company has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

