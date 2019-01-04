Vectura Group (VEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Numis Securities

Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

VEC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vectura Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 121.13 ($1.58).

LON VEC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 77 ($1.01). 751,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.18).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

