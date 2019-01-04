Ventas (VTR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ventas have declined over the past year. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, Ventas is making efforts to unlock value of its assets through opportunistic disposals and using proceeds to retire debt and invest in growth opportunities. Although such efforts enable it to optimize its portfolio and better manage financial obligations, near-term dilution in earnings cannot be bypassed. Further, elevated supply of senior-housing assets in certain of the company’s markets will likely put pressure on rent and occupancy growth in the near term. Also, cut throat competition from national and local healthcare operators limits its ability to drive top-line growth and retain tenants at favorable terms. Moreover, rise in the interest rate remains a concern for the company.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.07.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17. Ventas has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.20%.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,018,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ventas by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 330,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

