VeriME (VME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,965.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. VeriME has a market cap of $683,723.00 and approximately $10,965.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriME alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.86 or 0.12912964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028629 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,725,712 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.