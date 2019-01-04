Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $307.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $49.50) on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $261,787.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,849 shares in the company, valued at $454,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,741,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,652,000 after purchasing an additional 101,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,741,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,652,000 after purchasing an additional 101,210 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 43,514 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 560,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.