Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,584 Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. grace capital bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 117.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CY stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.62 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,961.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $778,000. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CY. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cypress Semiconductor to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

