Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in NCI Building Systems by 84.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 301,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137,717 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in NCI Building Systems by 104.7% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 276,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 141,664 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 29.9% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 79,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $908.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.78 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 3.15%. NCI Building Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on NCI Building Systems to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, Director John J. Holland purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James S. Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $709,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 191,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,820.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $817,000 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/verition-fund-management-llc-trims-stake-in-nci-building-systems-inc-ncs.html.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS).

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.