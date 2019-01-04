Veros Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. During the last week, Veros has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $671,960.00 and $3,392.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.02270256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00158069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00198599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026743 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026668 BTC.

About Veros

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,188,968 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

