VF Corp (VFC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VF in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for VF’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NYSE:VFC opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. VF has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

