ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). ViaSat posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViaSat.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViaSat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

VSAT stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director B Allen Lay sold 3,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 1,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $61,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,786. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViaSat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.