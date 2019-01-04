Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Ifs Securities began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 67.73%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.68 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 911.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,352,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

