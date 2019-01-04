Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. Virtusa reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.37 million. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 10,520 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $438,368.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,498,404.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $198,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,630.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Virtusa by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Virtusa has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

