Vivendi SA (VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.43 ($29.57).

Several brokerages recently commented on VIV. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a €26.20 ($30.47) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

