Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) CEO David Bywater Sells 26,800 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CEO David Bywater sold 26,800 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $101,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,595.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Bywater also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

On Thursday, December 6th, David Bywater sold 10,500 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $53,865.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSLR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 873,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.28. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $77.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Vivint Solar had a net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vivint Solar by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vivint Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vivint Solar by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vivint Solar by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Vivint Solar by 312.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/vivint-solar-inc-vslr-ceo-david-bywater-sells-26800-shares.html.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.