VMware (VMW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from KeyCorp

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $172.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $199.00. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.

VMW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Nomura set a $128.00 price target on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VMware from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $169.25. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,073,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 12,345 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.73, for a total transaction of $1,774,346.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,334,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,845 shares of company stock valued at $12,197,367. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.