Volvo (VOLV-B) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a report released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. UBS Group currently has a price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cfra set a SEK 160 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 160 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 167.73.

Shares of STO:VOLV-B traded up SEK 5.05 on Thursday, reaching SEK 118.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

