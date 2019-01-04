Vonage (VG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vonage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE:VG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 115,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,850. Vonage has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $3,189,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,053,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,766,293.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $6,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,053,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,494,677.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,999,996 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,288. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after buying an additional 74,138 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the second quarter worth about $2,329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 30.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 355,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Vonage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,690,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

