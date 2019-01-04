Vonage (VG) Shares Up 7.5%

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.07. 3,549,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,545,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $261.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.91 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 400,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,353,375.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 133,332 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $1,237,320.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,379,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,999,996 shares of company stock worth $22,740,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2,793.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,308,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 292,049 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,899 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,545,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

