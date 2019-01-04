Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post $2.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $6.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $11.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.08 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a negative net margin of 648.40%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VYGR. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $306.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

