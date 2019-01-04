Warburg Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (CEC1) a €3.30 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. equinet set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.38 ($5.09).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €3.70 ($4.30) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

