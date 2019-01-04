Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.53

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 10105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,724,000 after purchasing an additional 299,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 508,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.53” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/washington-real-estate-investment-trust-wre-hits-new-12-month-low-at-22-53.html.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:WRE)

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.