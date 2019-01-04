Waters Co. (WAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.90.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann lowered Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waters from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,959.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 1,131 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $214,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,159 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,100. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.78. 754,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,665. Waters has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.