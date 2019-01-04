Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells $368,240.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $368,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 31st, Steven Conine sold 800 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $74,152.00.
- On Monday, December 10th, Steven Conine sold 9,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $959,760.00.
- On Wednesday, December 12th, Steven Conine sold 9,193 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $981,444.68.
- On Wednesday, November 28th, Steven Conine sold 5,450 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $564,620.00.
- On Monday, November 26th, Steven Conine sold 900 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $83,466.00.
- On Monday, October 29th, Steven Conine sold 9,424 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $1,007,708.32.
- On Wednesday, October 31st, Steven Conine sold 10,925 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,176,185.50.
- On Monday, October 22nd, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $2,113,270.00.
Shares of NYSE:W opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $151.20.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.
