Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells $368,240.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $368,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, December 31st, Steven Conine sold 800 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $74,152.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Steven Conine sold 9,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $959,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Steven Conine sold 9,193 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $981,444.68.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Steven Conine sold 5,450 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $564,620.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Steven Conine sold 900 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $83,466.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Steven Conine sold 9,424 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $1,007,708.32.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Steven Conine sold 10,925 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,176,185.50.

On Monday, October 22nd, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $2,113,270.00.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/wayfair-inc-w-insider-sells-368240-00-in-stock.html.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.