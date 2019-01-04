Wealth Minerals (WML) Trading Down 7%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 154,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 169,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Wealth Minerals from C$1.93 to C$0.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

About Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

