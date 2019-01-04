Weatherford International (WFT) Bonds Trading 2.5% Higher

An issue of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) bonds rose 2.5% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $78.00. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

NYSE WFT remained flat at $$0.39 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 39,395,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,385,141. The company has a market capitalization of $559.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.27. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,521,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,762,000 after acquiring an additional 947,228 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth about $8,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,521,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,762,000 after acquiring an additional 947,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth about $5,655,000.

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

