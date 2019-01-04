Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD):

1/3/2019 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2019 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2018 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gilead’s HIV franchise maintains momentum, driven by the continued uptake of Genvoya and Odefsey, and the rapid adoption of Biktarvy. The FDA approval of Biktarvy has further widened the portfolio. Biktarvy has also been approved in Europe. The launch of Yescarta is progressing well in the United States and the approval in Europe should boost sales. Meanwhile, Gilead is intending to foray into the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and inflammation markets with late-stage candidates, selonsertib and filgotinib, respectively. A tentative approval will diversify Gilead’s portfolio. The company has also made strategic collborations to boost its pipeline. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, Gilead’s HCV franchise is under pressure due to competitive and pricing pressure. Also, the HIV franchise faces competition from the likes of Glaxo, among others.”

12/20/2018 – Gilead Sciences was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Gilead Sciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2018 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2018 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2018 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2018 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2018 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

11/14/2018 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/8/2018 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.25 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,877,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,896,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

