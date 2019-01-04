Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Otonomy (OTIC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) in the last few weeks:

1/2/2019 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2018 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/25/2018 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2018 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

12/12/2018 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2018 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2018 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2018 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company's product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière's disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. "

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 106,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,950. The company has a market cap of $56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.58. Otonomy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otonomy Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 113,457 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

