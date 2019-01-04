Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Michael Kors (KORS) Price Target to $45.00

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Nomura set a $76.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.93.

KORS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,582. Michael Kors has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $103,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,596 shares of company stock worth $12,751,317 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Michael Kors by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Michael Kors in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

