Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for People’s United Financial (PBCT)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 222,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $398.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $478,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,012,000 after purchasing an additional 582,938 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,012,000 after acquiring an additional 582,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

