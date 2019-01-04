Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 43.8% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 140.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 550,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 321,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

