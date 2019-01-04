Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.27 Million Stake in Regis Co. (RGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Regis were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGS opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Regis had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $287.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jim Brian Lain sold 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $166,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Regis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

