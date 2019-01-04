Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) by 59.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,552,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 34,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,685,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

BFR opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.49. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BBVA Banco Frances Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

