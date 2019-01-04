Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,385 Shares of iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec (EXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $100.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/wells-fargo-company-mn-sells-3385-shares-of-ishares-sp-global-industrials-sec-exi.html.

iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Global Industrials Sec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.