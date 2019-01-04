Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,225 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (USM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USM. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 980.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In related news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $260,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 9,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $536,602.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,859 shares of company stock worth $5,129,080. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

USM stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. United States Cellular Corp has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.50.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. United States Cellular had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. B. Riley set a $53.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/wells-fargo-company-mn-sells-8225-shares-of-united-states-cellular-corp-usm.html.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.