Willdan Group (WLDN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLDN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.32. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.01 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Willdan Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.