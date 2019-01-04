William Jackson Purchases 2,605 Shares of British Land Company PLC (BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider William Jackson acquired 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £13,858.60 ($18,108.72).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 528.60 ($6.91) on Friday. British Land Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of British Land to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 677 ($8.85).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

