William Lyon Homes (WLH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through five reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado through the Village Homes brand. William Lyon Homes is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on William Lyon Homes and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush downgraded William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

WLH stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.50. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.84 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Zaist purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,979.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $2,027,522.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,767,951.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,810. Corporate insiders own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 13.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 47,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 21.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 972,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 384,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in William Lyon Homes by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after acquiring an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter worth $784,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

