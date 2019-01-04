Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

WLFC stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $214.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,347 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $82,426.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,317.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $119,585. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

