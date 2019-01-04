Wink (WINK) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Wink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wink has traded 55.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wink has a total market cap of $0.00 and $9.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00061012 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004759 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000502 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Wink

Wink (WINK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

