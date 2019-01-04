Wins Finance (WINS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.98

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 2195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Wins Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINS)

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

