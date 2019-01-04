Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Receives $87.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wood & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $80,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $18,389,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,968,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,625 shares of company stock worth $1,942,411. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $279,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.69. 41,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,648. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

