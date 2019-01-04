Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/26/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

12/20/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

12/20/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

12/14/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

11/6/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 526,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.40%.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,512.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.