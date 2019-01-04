Yirendai (YRD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Yirendai stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $652.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.90.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yirendai will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 74.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

