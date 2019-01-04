YY (YY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YY. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. CLSA set a $125.00 price objective on shares of YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.49.

Shares of YY stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. YY has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.38 million. YY had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that YY will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of YY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,495,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,495,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YY by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 549,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of YY during the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

