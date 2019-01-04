Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to announce $96.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.30 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $83.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $382.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.70 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $426.04 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $449.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.14 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

GLUU stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 199,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,666 shares in the company, valued at $654,132.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 179,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,323,615.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,315.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,494. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,975 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 5,940.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,850 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 34.8% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 4,555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,427 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,792,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 975,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

